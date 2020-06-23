Guysie McCray-Jenkins 1918—2020Guysie McCray Jenkins, 101, formerly of Rockford, departed this life on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 in Upper Marlboro, MD. She was born on November 6, 1918, in Leesville, LA, the daughter of Guy and Rhoda Caesar McCray. She graduated from Vernon Parish Training School in Leesville in 1935 and received the Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics, with minors in Science and English from Southern University in Baton Rouge in 1939. Her first employment after graduation was as a Home Economics teacher at Vernon Parish Training School. She later worked for the United States Department of Agriculture as a 4-H Home Demonstration Agent from 1944 to 1956, in Columbia, Louisiana. She did further graduate study at Hampton Institute in Hampton, VA, and Prairie View State College in Prairie View, TX, and later taught junior high school science in Caldwell Parish, LA, for ten years.She married Frank Jefferson Jenkins on July 19, 1948 in Grayson, Louisiana. To this union, three daughters were born: Francita Guyline, Lenora Diane, and Jeffrica Janeice. The family relocated to Rockford, IL, in 1967, where they united in fellowship with the Providence Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Jenkins served in various ministries for over 45 years, including the Mothers' Board, Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School. She also served as the first Director of Christian Education at Providence. Mrs. Jenkins taught in the Rockford Public Schools for sixteen years, retiring in January 1983.Her hobbies included reading, gardening, travel and solving word search puzzles.In 2014, Mrs. Jenkins began dividing her time between her daughters' homes in Arizona and Maryland, and she had permanently resided in Maryland since 2018. She leaves to cherish many loving memories her children, Lenora Diane Jenkins of Phoenix, AZ, and Jeffrica Jenkins Lee and husband, Bertus of Upper Marlboro, MD; her grandchildren, Erika Gulley of Tolleson, AZ, Marvin Gulley and wife Marisela, of Alhambra, CA, Evan Doss and wife Christy, of Rockford, IL, Jordan Gulley, of Phoenix, AZ, Ryan Lee, and Megan Lee, of Upper Marlboro, MD; eighteen great-children and one great-great grandchild; nephews, Andre T. McCray, of Morrow, GA, Walter Harrison and wife Crystal, of Magnolia, MS, Samuel P. Jenkins, Jr. and wife, Sherri, of Florissant, MO, Edward S. Jenkins, Jr. and wife Lura, of Conyers, GA, and Rodney J. Jenkins and wife Angie, of Garner, NC; nieces, Macqueline Joseph and husband Reginald, of Florissant, MO, Jacqueline Brown and husband Alex, Johnetta Russ and husband James, and Fenestia Griffin and husband Shedrick, all of Baton Rouge, LA; a host of friends, and a large spiritual family of brothers, sisters, sons and daughters.She was predeceased by her parents, three sisters, three brothers, her husband, her first born daughter, Francita Guyline Jenkins, and one grandson. Moving visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church 2209 Clifton Ave. from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Private services will be held at 12:00noon