Gwen Waffle (aka Gwen Behrends) 1964—2019
Gwen Waffle, (aka Gwen Behrends) 54, Rockford, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Swedish American Hospital. Born October 1, 1964 in Lakefield, MN, daughter of William G. and Marlene J. Hamman Bosch. Employed as a phlebotomist by SwedishAmerican Health System for 10 years.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Waffle; daughter Britney (Mason) Grieg; granddaughter, Kyndra Grieg and other family members.
Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S.Mulford Rd. with a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to MTOI.org. Send condolences or share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019