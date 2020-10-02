H. Jane Karlberg 1926—2020
H. Jane Karlberg, 94, of Rockford, passed away September 30, 2020 at Wesley Willows. Born August 16, 1926, in Chicago, to Eric and Greta Carlson. She married LeRoy Karlberg November 19,1949; he predeceased her August 2, 2014. Jane worked as a teller at Amcore Bank for many years. She was a member of Alpine Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Jane is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Rick) Barton of Rockford and Debra (Dirk) Crews of Delavan, WI; granddaughters, Nicole (Corey) Mayfield, Lydia (Alex) Nieuwenhuis, and Erica (Levi) Crews-Riggs; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Lucas, Eli and Sydney; and a niece and two nephews.
Private graveside service. Memorials to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State St. 1st Floor, Rockford, IL 61108 or Alpine Academy of Rockford, 5001 Forest View Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com
