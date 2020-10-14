1/1
H. Wayne Ingram
1928 - 2020
H. Wayne Ingram 1928—2020
H. Wayne Ingram, 92, of Rockford went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 8, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony. Born September 26, 1928, in Vermillion Co, Alvin, IL, the son of Fletcher and Dorothy (Hackney) Ingram. Graduate of Irondale High School in Irondale, OH. Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII on the military police unit as a criminal investigator for war crimes tribunal in Germany. Wayne married Mary B. Henthorne on January 8, 1949 in Wellsville, OH. She predeceased him on March 13, 2011. He worked as a Law Enforcement Officer in several states and for Michaelis Mechanical Contractor in Kenosha, WI before retiring in 1993. Wayne was a member of Riverside Assembly of God. He was also a member of the No. IL Corvette Club, and a 47-year member of the "UA" Plumber & Steam Fitters Local #118 of Racine, WI. Survived by his son, Michael (Ann) Ingram of Rockford; granddaughter, Stephanie Ingram; sister, Janet (Bob) Ries of Oviedo, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by his brothers, Thomas, Donald and Jack Ingram of Ohio.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. Walk-through visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
