H. William Becker Jr.


1934 - 2019
H. William Becker Jr. Obituary
H. William Becker, Jr. 1934—2019
Bill Becker, a longtime resident of Evanston and Rockford, died peacefully September 9th, 2019 after a long illness. Raised in the Edgebrook neighborhood of Chicago, he attended Taft High School, the University of Illinois and the University of Illinois Graduate School of Business. He began his career with DuPont, and subsequently joined Bell & Howell, where he served as Vice President of International Sales. In 1982 he joined Newell Brands. He retired as President of the firm's international division, Newell International, in 1997. A traveler by profession and avocation, he visited over 70 countries through the years. He was predeceased by wife and favorite travel companion Meredith (née Osman) in 2009. He is survived by daughter Barbara (Ramesh Mani) of St. Paul, MN; daughter Amy (Erik Lindberg) of Superior, CO; son Bill (Jennifer Wright) of Evanston; and granddaughter Amelia Mani. His good humor and wise counsel will be missed. Services pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019
