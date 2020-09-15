H. William "Bill" Gates 1948—2020
H. William (Bill) Gates of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2020. He was raised on the family farm in Iowa by his parents along with his sister and brother. Bill graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in natural resources and wildlife management. He worked in the financial industry for four decades. Bill enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Brenda and relaxing at his home "ponderosa" with his dog Bailey. Bill is a veteran of the U.S. Army and attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL. He was a long time board member of Youth Services Network. Bill was a wonderful husband, Dad, Grampy, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, daughter Jennifer (Jeff Armistead) Gates and much loved grandchildren, Clyde and Laszlo of Portland, Oregon. He is further survived by his mother-in-law Helen Dixon, brother-in-law Doug Sargeant, brother-in-law Gary (Gloralee) Dixon, sister-in-law Sara (Jeff) Sorensen, nieces Kristi (John) Smith, Kathy (Tom Chettleburgh) Sargeant, Alexis (Scott) Napolitano, Hunter Dixon and nephews Joshua Sorensen and Austin Dixon. He is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Gladys Gates, first wife Pamela, sister Karen Sargeant, brother John Gates and father-in-law Robert Dixon. The family would like to thank all of the dedicated physicians, nurses and staff at Swedish American Hospital for their compassion and commitment. We are grateful for all of the love and support showed by our families and friends including Jim and Kay Doll, Steve and Tammy Zurfluh, Gene and Sue Paluzzi, Dana Kraus, Dawn Rae and special Aunt Louise Yankowskas. Private family services with arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, or your favorite charity
.