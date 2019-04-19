|
|
Harold Boyd Bridgeland 1926—2019
Rockford – Harold Boyd Bridgeland, 93, of Rockford, formerly of Winnebago, went to be with his Lord, on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center in Rockford.
Harold lived a very interesting and fruitful life:
He was born February 20, 1926 in Winnebago, the son of John Boyd and Gertrude Luella (Kilker) Bridgeland. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1944. Harold married Ruby Jane Carlson on August 18, 1946 at Middle Creek Presbyterian Church near Winnebago.
Harold and Ruby operated the family farm for 17 years. During that period he was selected as Winnebago County's Outstanding Young Farmer. Soon thereafter he accepted the position of Farm Representative at the Bank of Pecatonica. While attending Illinois Banker's School at Southern Illinois University he was elected President of the class of 1967.
His final position was controller at Nelson & Storm Tool Supply Co. for 18 years. He was President of the local chapter of the Chicago Midwest Credit Management Association and honored as Outstanding Credit Executive of the Rock River Valley area.
He became active in the church very early as an elder at Middle Creek Presbyterian Church, a Jr. High Sunday School teacher for many years and was involved in the organization of the Westminster Fellowship Youth Organization in the Freeport Presbytery. He taught a class on youth giving at the organizations first national meeting at Grinnell College in 1947.
His faith in his Lord Jesus Christ assures us that he has joined Jesus in Heaven and is praising his Savior for the gift of eternal salvation!
Harold is survived by his children, Larry (LeeAnn) Bridgeland, John (Gail) Bridgeland, Peggy (Jim) Sawdey, Randy (Tina) Bridgeland and Janine (Steve) Linder; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces.
Harold is predeceased by his wife of over 65 years, Ruby Bridgeland; infant daughter, Jane Louise; brother, George Bridgeland; sister, Betty Hetrick.
Memorial service 1:00 p.m., with a memorial visitation starting at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at First Free Rockford, 2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford with Pastor Chuck Rife officiating. Cremation rites accorded with private interment at Middle Creek Cemetery near Winnebago. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, Rockford Rescue Mission or Kids Around the World. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019