1930 - 2020
Harold Goeddeke Obituary
Harold Goeddeke 1930—2020
Harold Goeddeke, 89, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, died peacefully at home in Poplar Grove on April 8, 2020. He was born April 29, 1930 in Roselle, Illinois, son of Otto and Laura (Stade) Goeddeke. Harold married his sweetheart of 67 years, Dolores Langguth, August 2, 1952 in Bensenville, Illinois. He was a farmer for most of his life and a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Bensenville. Harold was a life time member of the Moose in Harvard, Illinois and Farm Bureau in Boone County.
Harold will be dearly missed by his wife, Dolores; sons, Ronald (Vickie), Richard (Linda), and Robert (Julie); daughters, Vicky Goeddeke, Luanne (Jerrold) Carr , and Sandy (Kevin) Kniep; grandchildren, Dennis (Reba Martin), Darrel, Darcey Goeddeke, Dwight (Ashley), Kristi (Roger) Krahmer, Kurt (Jodi), Kori (Andrew) Floto, Dani (Brian) Spangler, Niki (Paul) Berns, Steven (Searra); 18 great- grandchildren with number 19 on the way. Additionally, he is survived by sister, Marion Lagerhausen; sister-in-laws, Barbara Goeddeke and Emily Goeddeke; and brother-in-law, Jack Brandt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ethel Horn, Lorraine Kastning, Evelyn Brandt, and brothers, Raymond, Harvey and Arnold.
Special thanks to the staff of OSF Hospice who cared for Harold – Cindy, Gina, Amy, Marquel, Kim, Lori, Karen, Deacon Pete, Michelle, Kathy and the rest of the team.
Deacon Peter Addotta will officiate a private graveside service at Highland Garden of Memories. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials in his memory can be made out to OSF Hospice of Rockford. To light a candle or write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
