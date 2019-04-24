|
Harold John Palm 1930—2019
Harold John Palm, 88, of Rockford, died at 5:35 p.m. Monday April 22, 2019 in his home. He was born September 18, 1930 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of John R. and Astrid M. (Anderson) Palm, both Swedish immigrants. He was a graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School, St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota and Arizona State University. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Army. He had a career in education, including high schools in Minnesota and Illinois. He taught math and sciences, was a counselor and coached wrestling in Glenwood, MN and Detroit Lakes, MN. Then he came to Rockford, IL and was a counselor and taught math at Auburn High School. Also, he was a counselor and taught career education at Rock Valley College for 24 years, retiring in 1991.
He was married to Barbara K. (Laurberg) Palm, July 11, 1964, and is also survived by his children, Erik (Beth), Andrew, Alan, Heidi Palm and grand daughter, Emily K. Palm. He is also survived by his brother, George R. Palm of Baudette, MN, and brother-in-law, Otis (Carol Shaffer) Laurberg of Rochester, MN, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Anne Brownell, Grace (Donald) Hamilton, Steen (Cleo) Anderson, Yvonne (Curtis) Gustafson, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Melva and Walter Laurberg.
Harold enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fisherman and outdoors-man. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends in Northern Wisconsin. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and formerly Bethesda Covenant Church where he enjoyed singing in the choirs for many years.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 27, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church at 4509 Highcrest Rd. Rockford, IL with Rev. Jane Eesley and Rev. Carol Shaffer officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial at North Burritt Cemetery.
Special thanks to Swedish American Home Health Care and Agrace Hospice for their excellent assistance in caring for him in his final weeks.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, and Rockford S. O. (Special Olympics), and Rock Valley College Foundation for Scholarships.
Arrangements by Julian-Poorman-Welte Funeral Home 304 N. 5th St. Rockford, IL. Memorial guestbook, maps and directions at www.weltefuneral.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019