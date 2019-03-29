|
Harold Keirn 1934—2019
Harold Eugene Keirn, 84, of Davis, IL and La Feria, TX passed away on March 20 2019 in his home in La Feria, TX. Born on November 10, 1934 in De Soto, MO. Son of Cleo and Ruth (Pierce) Keirn. In 1973 he opened Imperial Punch & Mfg., Inc. where he retired in his early fifties. Also, in 1975 he opened the first business computer store in Rockford, Illinois (Imperial Computer Systems, Inc).
Harold had a loving and giving heart and was always available to lend a hand to anyone in need. During his younger years, he was very active in the local CB club. He enjoyed working with electronics.
During his retirement, he spent his winters as a snow bird, enjoying the beautiful winters in La Feria, TX. He also enjoyed traveling, especially cruising. For many years Harold enjoyed building and operating remote-controlled airplanes. Also, Harold was a well-respected RC flying instructor. He led the installation of a black top runway at Kieselburg County Forest Preserve for local RC plane enthusiasts to use. In his later years, he enjoyed flying drones.
Survived by his children; Harold (Carrie) Thorne of Janesville, WI, Bruce (Rosalynn) Keirn of Davis, Dennis (Jan) Keirn of Rockton; grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Thorne, Elizabeth Thorne, Andrew (Christine) Thorne, Nichole Keirn, Sarah (Justin) Johnson, Leah (Manny) Weyermann; great-grandchildren, Amber (Brandon Outzen, Fiancé), Zach, Noah, and Jedi Thorne, Alanna and Avery Johnson, Allen Pelton; "Best Girl Friend", Patricia Gordon; siblings, Janet (Eric) Barker and Ruth Ann (Hugh) Campbell. Preceded in death by his parents and son, Eugene Keirn. Visitation on Saturday, April 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at First Covenant Church; 316 Wood Rd. Rockford. Celebration of Life will follow at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Peter Dibley will officiate. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019