Harold Krueger 1923—2019
Harold P. Krueger, MD died peacefully from natural causes, May 17, 2019 at Wesley Willows. Born on March 22, 1923 in Buffalo, NY; one of five boys. Son of Pastor Adolph and Kathryn Krueger. Served in the Army Air Corps as a navigator stationed in England in WWII. Following his military service, he attended the University of Buffalo receiving his MD Degree. He and his wife, Marjorie came to Rockford in 1955 to raise their family of four children. He initially worked with Dr. Braze and later went on to form a partnership with Doctors Anderson, Green and Harshfield at Five Points Clinic. He had a generational practice with patients whose families he knew, and who in turn knew about his family. He had a wonderful office staff, who were close and caring and stayed in touch to the end. His family is so grateful for their friendship and the love and respect they always gave him. Harold's greatest sadness in life was the death of his one true love, his wife of 63 years, Marge. She truly was the wind beneath his wings. She brought out the lighthearted-fun side, that was often tamped down by the serious nature of his work. Survived by children; Jeff (Vickie), Leah (Jim) Usedom, John (Shari) Krueger; grandchildren, Aimee (Marc) Glovsky, Eric Krueger, Andrew (Annabelle) Krueger, Jenna (Vadim) Spirt, Reid (Kat) Usedom, Blair Usedom, Joshua Krueger, Jackson Krueger; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy (Joan) Krueger; sister-in-law, Grace Krueger and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Marge; son, David; parents and brothers, Ted (Mill), Bob (Bernice) and Wally. Memorial Service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St. Rockford. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 22 to June 24, 2019