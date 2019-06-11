|
|
Harold L. Coffman 1949—2019
Harold L. Coffman, 69 of Rochelle, passed away suddenly on Monday June 3, 2019. He was born July 22, 1949 in Oregon, IL the son of Burdette and Kathern Coffman. He fought in the Vietnam War, 1970-1971, where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart Medal. He worked for Price Brothers for over 20 years. He was a loving grandfather, always interested in what his grandkids were involved in. He was a life long Bears and Elvis fan.
Survivors include daughters, Laura (Mario) Zapata of Loves Park and Sherry Cerasani of Rockford. Grandchildren, Isabella, Drew, Alexa, Gabriella, Kaylee, Krista and Kamille. Sisters, Shirley Sigler of Rochelle and Ginger Haan of Polo.
Memorial Graveside Service at 5pm, Saturday June 15, 2019 at Trinity Memory Gardens, Rochelle. Celebration of Life to follow immediately. Flowers and condolences can be accepted at Salt 251, 531 S. 7th St. Rochelle, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019