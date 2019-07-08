|
Harriet E. Fiedler 1935—2019
Harriet E. Fiedler, 84 of Lake Summerset, IL died at 6:05 p.m., Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Bickford House in Rockford, IL.
She was born April 6, 1935 in Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, IL, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry and Helen (Phillips-Vickers) Sudds. Graduate of Thornton Township High School and Northern Illinois University. Married Richard F. Fiedler on April 6, 1957. Three children were born to the couple; having many happy experiences on or by the water and camping. She taught 23 years in Rockford School District #205. In retirement music continued from the classroom. She assisted with piano, organ, singing and choirs lastly at Trinity Lutheran Church in Durand, IL.
She is survived by her daughter Dawn Lighthall of Manitowoc, WI; sons Tom (Ruth) Fiedler of Rockton, IL and Brian Fiedler of Arkansas. Also 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, her close niece Jackie Swanson and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, brother, niece, son-in-law, and sister and brother-in-law.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 15585 Durand Rd, Durand, IL with Sharon Beksel officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A memorial visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of ceremony on Saturday.
Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 15585 Durand Rd, Durand, IL 61024 or Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Avenue, Rockford, IL 61108.
McCorkle Funeral Home – Durand Chapel, 101 W Main Street, Durand, IL assisted the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 8 to July 10, 2019