Harriett Dudley 1917—2019
Harriett Dudley, 101, of Rockford, died March 10, 2019. Born May 25, 1917, in Rockford to William and Ida Blomberg. Harriett earned her Bachelor of Science degree from University of Illinois and worked as an elementary school teacher for 35 years, starting at the one-room schoolhouse, Eagle School at Rock Cut and then at Morris Kennedy, Hallstrom, and Nelson Schools, retiring in 1976. She married Henry Dudley on August 24, 1951; he predeceased her March 10, 1990. Harriett was an active member and volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served as board member of Trinity Daycare, was a member of the Prime Timers, and Linda Hallberg Circle. She also volunteered at Cornucopia Food Pantry, and was a greeter at Coronado Theatre. She tutored many children from the daycare through her 100th birthday. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers, IEA, REA, and Delta Kappa Gamma (Zeta) teachers and Alphi Phi college sororities. Survived by her granddaughter, Devin (Jorge) Gil of Reno, NV; great-grandchildren, Elias, David Jr., Antonio, David, and Ana; great-great-granddaughter, Athena; daughter-in-law, Carmel Dudley; special good friends, Colleen Friedenauer, Jean Hakenburg, Kathy Hull, Pauline Larson, Rebecca McLain, Marty Mangus, Nancy Ray, Mike and Ginger Rich, Lynette Swanson, Joe Wadzinski, Jann Wilson; and cousin, Louise Brattland. Predeceased by her husband, Henry; and her son John Henry. Special thank you to Crimson Pointe and Mercy Health Hospice for their excellent care.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 N. 1st St., Rockford with Rev. Jay Quinn officiating. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Daycare, 200 N. 1st St., Rockford. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019