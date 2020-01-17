|
|
Harriett Ruth Anderson 1929—2020
Harriett Ruth Anderson, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1929 in Jefferson, IA, to Claude and Ruth Shultz. Harriett graduated from East High School in 1947 and in January 1951 she married Robert Anderson. Harriett is survived by her husband, four children, twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sister, and two brothers. Predeceased by parents; two children, daughter-in-law, and brother.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Central Christian Church; 6595 Guilford Rd., Rockford 61107. Visitation will be held at 9:30 am prior to the service. Memorial may be made to Central Christian Church. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020