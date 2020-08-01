1/1
Harry DiGuiseppe
Harry DiGuiseppe 1931—2020
Harry DiGuiseppe, 88, passed away peacefully in is home on July 27, 2020. He was born August 26, 1931 to Dominic and Concetta DiGuiseppe and was a lifelong Rockford resident. Harry married his wife, Grace, March 5, 1955. Together they raised their four children; John (Janet), Mark (Ligita), Julie (Steve), and Matthew (Jean). Harry was blessed with seven grandchildren; Amber, Sarah, Nick, April, Victoria, David, and Joe. He enjoyed visits with cherished great grandchildren Addison, Ayleen, Dominic, Anthony, Gianna, Phenyx, Jackson, Freya, Wren, Vivian, and Natalia. Harry worked as a tool and die maker, retiring from Chrysler. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and took countless summer vacations to Balsam Lake with his wife, children, grandchildren, and best friend, Norby. Harry is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren with one on the way, many nieces, nephews, and sisters-in law and brothers-in law. Predeceased by parents, infant brother, and brother, Aldino. Funeral Mass at 11 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Anthony Church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation from 10 AM until time of service also on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the church. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Church. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
