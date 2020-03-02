|
|
Harry E. Daniels 1928—2020
Born November 2, 1928 to Harry E. Daniels, Sr. and Catherine (Kathryn) M. Pryor in Rockford, Illinois. Harry lost his brief battle with cancer and entered into eternal rest on February 25, 2020 at the age of 91, in Brackettville, Texas. Survived by his wife, of 42 years, Dianna Daniels, daughters Jill Daniels and Jennifer Daniels-LaBonte, step-children Michael Hess (Lora) and Sheri Hess-Holt (Jay), grandchildren Virginia Braun (Jessie), Arielle Valenzuela (Alex), Julianna Hess, Samantha and Matthew Holt, great-grandchildren Paxton Braun and Evelyn Valenzuela. Pre-deceased by both his parents, sisters Harriet Preston and Dorothy Sorenson, and step-daughter Kelly Hess.
Served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948-1952 as an Airborne Radio Operator and as Senior Intercept Operator for the U.S. Air Force Security Service, participating in the Berlin Airlift.
Worked in sheet metal construction for several years before joining Prudential Insurance Company for 25 years. During this interim he married Diana Johnson-Hess on December 27, 1977.
Upon retirement moved to Voyager Village, Wisconsin and spent the winter seasons travelling in their motor home throughout the United States and subsequently settled at Fort Clark Springs, Brackettville, Texas.
Harry enjoyed most sports, namely his beloved Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, with golf being one of his favorites. Hence, accomplishing 3 holes in one during his lifetime.
His wishes are to be cremated and interred in Greenwood Cemetary, Rockford, Illinois. No services will be held per his wishes. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020