Harry Franklin "Frank" Jones
Harry "Frank" Franklin Jones 1945—2020
Harry "Frank" Franklin Jones, 75, of Rockford and formerly of Byron, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home in Rockford with his family by his side. He was born September 1, 1945 in Idlewild, TN the son of Carl Henry and Edith Eveline (Bruff) Jones. He graduated from Byron High School in 1964. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from November 22, 1965 to November 22, 1968. Frank married Joan Edith Baker on April 28, 1967 in Stuttgart, West Germany.
Frank worked as a machinist for The Goss Co. in Rockford that manufactured newspaper press equipment. He was a member of Byron American Legion Post 209. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Frank is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan Jones of Rockford; sons, Charles (Stacey) Jones of Rockford, Scott (Jessica) Jones of Rockford; grandchildren, Olivia and Ethan Jones of Rockford; brothers, Larry (Dianne) Jones of Ames, IA; sisters, Marguerite (John) Rupnow of Lewiston, NY, Linda (Ray) Dyck of Byron; many loving nephews and nieces.
Frank is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Terry Jones, Gene Jones.
Cremation rites accorded with no public services. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
