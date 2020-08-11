1/1
Harry Hauri Jr.
Harry Hauri, Jr. 1948—2020
Machesney Park, IL
Harry Hauri, Jr, age 71, of Machesney Park, Illinois, died peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, October 13, 1948, the son of Harry and Dolores Mae (Jensen) Hauri, Sr. He married Diane Badertscher on August 30, 1980 at the Church by the Side of the Road, Rockton, Il.
Harry was a graduate of Parkview High School Class of 1967. He worked for 25 years as a machinist at Beloit Corp in all areas of the paper mill.
He is survived by his father, Harry Hauri Sr.; daughters: Tammy (Pete) Beggs, Sheila Brinker, and Connie Brinker; son: Harry (Megan) Hauri III
Grandchildren: Andrew and Anthony Beggs, Harry IV, Annalynn and Lincoln Hauri; sisters: Linda Summers, Christine (Nate) Janisch, Carol (Steve) Hagen, Rose (Fritz) Cash, Betsy (Steve) Sutherland, Judith (Kerry) Simplot, and Nancy Hollibush; brothers: Dwight (Edie), Carl (Renette), Arthur (Cinda), Paul (Sue) and Phillip (Kelly).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores; wife, Diane; sister, Wanda; brother in law, Ralph Summers and Mike Hollibush; and grandparents, Adelbert and Beulah Jensen and Robert and Elsie Hauri.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the American Legion Post 209, 3913 WI 213, Orfordville, in the outdoor pavilion. A drive thru visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville.
Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
