Harry J. "Jerry" Nichols 1931—2020
Harry J. "Jerry" Nichols, 88, of Rockford, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 with his family by his side. Born October 11, 1931 in Rockford, son of Harry J. and Florence Sundell Nichols, Sr. He graduated from East High School, class of 1949. Married his loving wife, Wilma Martin, on October 25, 1952 in Dubuque, IA. Employed for many years for National Lock. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Jerry was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family brought him much joy and he will be dearly missed.
Harry is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Kelley) Oates; grandchildren, Chad (Christine) Oates, Erin Oates (Dan Onorato) Natalie Nichols (Sam Useini), Brooke (Tyler) Villalpando and Ashley Nichols; great-granddaughters, Callie and Camden Oates and Avianna Villalpando; also survived by a son, Jerry (Lisa) Nichols. He was predeceased by his wife on November 24, 2019, parents and sisters, Helen Van de Bogert and Phyllis Radtke. The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
Private family services will be held. Final resting place will be in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State Street, 1st Floor, Rockford, IL 61108. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. assisted the family. To send condolences and share memories use www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020