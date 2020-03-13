Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry J. "Jerry" Nichols


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry J. "Jerry" Nichols Obituary
Harry J. "Jerry" Nichols 1931—2020
Harry J. "Jerry" Nichols, 88, of Rockford, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 with his family by his side. Born October 11, 1931 in Rockford, son of Harry J. and Florence Sundell Nichols, Sr. He graduated from East High School, class of 1949. Married his loving wife, Wilma Martin, on October 25, 1952 in Dubuque, IA. Employed for many years for National Lock. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Jerry was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family brought him much joy and he will be dearly missed.
Harry is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Kelley) Oates; grandchildren, Chad (Christine) Oates, Erin Oates (Dan Onorato) Natalie Nichols (Sam Useini), Brooke (Tyler) Villalpando and Ashley Nichols; great-granddaughters, Callie and Camden Oates and Avianna Villalpando; also survived by a son, Jerry (Lisa) Nichols. He was predeceased by his wife on November 24, 2019, parents and sisters, Helen Van de Bogert and Phyllis Radtke. The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
Private family services will be held. Final resting place will be in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State Street, 1st Floor, Rockford, IL 61108. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. assisted the family. To send condolences and share memories use www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -