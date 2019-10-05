|
Harry Richard Hedlund 1926—2019
Harry Richard Hedlund passed away on September 10, 2019 in Story City, Iowa. Born on October 12, 1926, in Moline, Illinois, he was the only child of Virginia and Harry Hedlund. He married Marjorie Ann Meier in 1953 and had 4 children.
In 1944 he enlisted in the US Navy and was deployed to the Pacific. In 4 years he earned both a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting from the U. of Iowa.
From 1950 to 1987 he worked in finance at John Deere headquarters in Moline. He spent much of his career in the international division, traveling extensively around the world. He was transferred with his family to Venezuela for 2 years and later to Germany for another 2 years. Following "official" retirement, he co-owned and helped operate the Lexington Inn Motel in Missouri until moving to Rockford in 2004.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 60 years, Marjorie, and their daughter-in-law, Seonghee. They are survived by their children: Rebecca of Ames, Howard (Miriam) of Rockford, Brian of Denver, Valerie of Ames, and grandchildren: Alex of Denver and Katy of New York City.
He was active in the church, serving as Treasurer and Sunday school teacher for 50+ years. They joined Westminster Presbyterian in Rockford.
A celebration of life will be held at Emerson House, 406 N. Main, Rockford, on October 26 at 11 am, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra or the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019