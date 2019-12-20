Home

Harvey Grier Dillon


1929 - 2019
Harvey Dillon father of three children passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at River Bluff Nursing Home.
Harvey was born October 28th 1929 in Clinton IA, to Oliver & Marjorie Dillon. Retired from Barber Colman Company. Survivors include son Jeff Dillon Texas, daughters Linda Nelson (Ron) Pecatonica Il, Tammy ( (Bill) Parkins Rockton Il., 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Dad loved fishing at Fish Lake & being with his family, garage sales, searching for antiques & collectibles, coin collecting & gardening. No services at this time.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
