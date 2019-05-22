|
|
Harvey Keller Jr. 1987—2019
Harvey Lee "Harvdilla" Keller Jr. of Rockford , departed this earthly life May 16, 2019. He was born April 25, 1987 in Rockford the son of Harvey Sr. and Floriene Keller. Harvey was employed by Chrysler Corporation 7 years. He was a member of Next II None M.C. He graduated from East High School, later to graduate from The Art Institute in Schaumburg, IL.
Harvey leaves to cherish many loving memoires, his parents, Harvey Sr. and Floriene Keller; two sisters, Shawnika (Todd) Tell and Charmaine Adams; a host of aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.
Services will 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 724 Harrison Avenue. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Avenue.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019