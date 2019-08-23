|
Harwood G. Colehour 1917—2019
Harwood G. Colehour, 102, of Rockford, died at River Bluff Nursing Home on August 23, 2019.
Harwood "Woody" Colehour was born in Rockford, Il, on August 22, 1917, son of Frank and Sara Colehour. He graduated from Rockford Central High School in 1934. Woody was a World War 2 veteran in the U.S. Army where his military occupation was specified as control tower operator. His battles and campaigns included Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Sicilian, Naples, Foggia, Rome, Arno, Air Offensive Europe Campaigns, China, India and Burma. His decorations and citations included Distinguished Unit Badge, American Defense Service Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with one Silver Battle Star, and one Bronze Battle Star. Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with Two Bronze Battle Stars and Five Overseas Bars. After an honorable discharge from the Army in 1945, Woody returned to Rockford and married Mae (MacLaren) at Trinity Lutheran Church. The couple raised two sons, Grant and Charles Colehour. The family treasured road trip vacation adventures together. Woody often shared his sense of humor by quoting witty, funny sayings. Woody began his professional career, in Rockford, as an insurance agent with the Colehour Insurance Agency which his father, Frank Colehour, founded on his bicycle in 1893. Frank later became the second person in Rockford to own a car. Woody's independent golden years were characterized by his strength and faith. He shared his home with two faithful cat companions and had a lifelong passion for animals. Amazingly, at 100 years of age, Woody was still mowing his lawn and climbing a ladder. His secret to a long, fulfilling life was "I pray two times a day." Special recognition to Elmer Jourdain, Woody's devoted best friend, neighbor, and confidante, who took him to Stockholm Inn for dinner every week. Highest accolades to Wood's excellent interdisciplinary health care team at River Bluff Nursing Home. Additional recognition to the team from Agrace Hospice for their spiritual support and caring presence. Harwood Grant Colehour was a good man of integrity. He left his friends and families a legacy of patriotism, love, humor, strength and faith. Woody was predeceased in 2001, by his wife of 55 years, Mae, and in 2003 by his youngest son, Charles Colehour. He is survived by his son, Grant (Terrie) Colehour; grandson, Robert (Heidi) Colehour; and great grandsons, Braxton and Brody Colehour. He is also survived by nephews, Bart (Ella) Stenberg and Bill Stenberg; niece, Dixie Nielson; and many grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. following the visitation in Greenwood Cemetery, with Reverend Chuck Olson Officiating. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019