|
|
Hazel Irene "Toody" Belongia 1928—2019
Hazel Irene "Toody" Belongia, 91, of Rockford, died in her home on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Toody was born June 30, 1928 in Ralston, Oklahoma, daughter of James Oliver Boggs and Pearlie Naoma (Burns) Boggs. She married her loving husband, Clayton Belongia on Nov. 3, 1945 in Shawano, WI. He died on May 13, 2007. Toody was a longtime member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Surviving relatives include her children, Deborah Brush of Davis Junction, Teresa Belongia-Garrett of Palatine, Connie (Jim) Moses, Judy Masters and Penny (Chris) White of Rockford; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, special nephew/Godson, David Hottenstine and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn Sue; son, Jerry and sister, Lola Chebultz.
Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Drive, Rockford, IL 61109. Burial will conclude in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Winnebago, IL. Memorial contributions may be directed to Northern Illinois Hospice. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019