Helen A. Leighty 2019
Helen A. (Puckett) Leighty, 94, of Rockford, Illinois died on March 24, 2019. Born on November 13, 1924, in Washington, Illinois, the daughter of Samuel and Isabelle (Geber) Puckett. Graduated from The Academy of Our Lady in Peoria. In 1945, she married Allen J. Leighty in Peoria. They moved to Rockford in 1963. While raising 7 children, Helen worked as a Credit Manager at Applied Motors, Pacific Scientific and Honeywell for 18 years. After retiring in 1990, she became a real estate agent and worked at McKiski Realtors and Whitehead Realtors for 10 years. Helen was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She loved reading, vacations at Webb Lake, in Minnesota, winning at the casino, and spending time with her family. Survivors include children, Janet Ficke, Steve (Darlene) Leighty, Chris (Valerie) Leighty, Diane (Cheryl Stimpson) Leeson, Jeff (Krisinda) Leighty; 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Helen is preceded in death by her sisters: Dorothy Bradle, Madeline Leiby, Bette Cluver, and brother Donald Puckett; sons: Mark and Patrick Leighty; grandson Paul Leighty.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, with Reverend Father Wentink officiating. Visitation will be held 10:00 to 10:45 prior to the service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to at 8030 Excelsior Dr. Suite 306, Madison, WI 53717 or . Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, and Alden Debes. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019