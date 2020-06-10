Helen B. Dulgar 1933—2020
Helen B. Dulgar, 86, of Capron IL, passed away peacefully,Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was Born October 14,1933 in Belvidere, IL, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Peterson) Behnke. Helen married the love of her life Darryl Dulgar on September 9, 1951 in Caledonia, IL.Helen helped run the family farm and most importantly raise her five children.She was passionate about gardening and spending time with her loving family. She will be deeply missed. She is love and missed by her husband, Darryl; children,Deborah (Cleveland "Red" Garrison) Beers, Kay (Dale) Mathison, Jeri (Ron) Finke,Daniel "Doc" (Jenea) Dulgar; sister, Ruth (Sonny) Paschke; son-in-law, DanGiesecke; 14grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Helen Dulgar; daughter, Jacklyn Giesecke-Johnson; 12 brothers and sisters and 2 grandchildren. Funeral services will be private, please contact the family for more information. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials to the family to establish later. To light a candle or share a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.