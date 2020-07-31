Helen (Percilla Wells Whitman) Barnhart 1927—2020
Helen Blanchard (Percilla Wells Whitman) Barnhart of Rockford, Illinois, age 92, passed away at home, from cancer, with loved ones by her side on July 27, 2020. Born August 6, 1927, to Fred G. and Mildred Lillian (Jones) Percilla in Albany, Georgia. Graduated high school in Albany; earned a BS degree from Duke University (lifetime member, Phi Mu).
Helen began her career as a lab tech in Georgia. She married Willis S. Wells and welcomed daughters Percilla
Anne Wells and Clarissa Victoria Wells. In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Helen became an RN and started a career as a labor-and-delivery nurse. She and Willis divorced, and Helen moved to Rockford, Illinois. There, she married Charles E. Whitman and began a long career as a labor-and-delivery nurse at Swedish American Hospital. Following Charles' death, she married Jack Barnhart, and after his death, she married Roy Bean. These marriages brought loving step-children: Vicki (Whitman) and Gary Pasch, Rockford; Jeffrey and Lori (Dixon) Whitman, previously Rockford; Kristi Whitman and Mark Johnson, Madison, Wisconsin; Lea (Barnhart) and Steve Watson, Brodhead, Wisconsin; Steve Bean, Rockford; Cathy (Bean) and Craig Dummer, Pecatonica, Illinois; and John and Diana (Ruegg) Bean, Skiatook, Oklahoma. Helen cherished many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, colleagues and friends, including Herbert Rosene and Cindy Williams, Roscoe, Illinois.
Following her 1992 retirement from Swedish American Hospital, Helen continued volunteering there until early 2020. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and its choir; sang The Messiah annually with Rockford Choral Union; and was a past member of Pine Grove Church and the Mendelssohn Club. She loved music, dancing and tap-dancing, participating in A Classic Chorale, Magic Memories Group, Senior Follies and Evolve Dance Company.
Preceded in death by her parents; daughters Clarissa and Percilla; husbands Willis, Charles, Jack and Roy; Jeffrey Whitman (previously married to Percilla); and her beloved terrier, Yorkie.
In lieu of flowers, Helen requested memorials to the Rockford Rescue Mission (P.O. Box 1958 Rockford, IL 61110); Trinity Lutheran Church (200 North 1st St., Rockford, IL 61107); or Rockford Choral Union (P.O. Box 8412, Rockford, IL 61126). Her family will honor her privately but needs to forego a large gathering due to the pandemic. They thank Swedish American Hospital and Northern Illinois Hospice for her care. Scott Whitman, one of Helen's grandsons, recorded a memorial bagpipe performance of Amazing Grace, which is viewable at https://youtu.be/EqRAXguJsGY
