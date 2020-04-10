Home

More Obituaries for Helen Yetterberg
Helen C. Yetterberg

Helen C. Yetterberg Obituary
Helen C. Yetterberg 1929—2020
Helen C. Yetterberg, 90, of Rockford passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in her home from a valiant fight with cancer. Born April 10, 1929, in Dallas, Wisconsin, the daughter of Lewis and Stella (Dennis) Candler. Married Richard C. Yetterberg on April 23, 1949, in Rockford. Former member of Toastmistress and Sinnissippi Quilters. Charter member of Kehlms Arboretum. She enjoyed quilting and gardening. Survivors include her daughter, Lynda K. Larsen; brother, Ronald (Carol) Candler; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; parents; sisters, Irma Losey, Francis Hollister, Velma Candler, Genieve Davis and Evelyn Vermies; brothers, Ole Candler and Leslie Candler. Special thanks to her nephew, Wes Vermies, Sr. Helpers and Mercy Health Hospice for all their help and wonderful care with mom.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Private burial in Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to any cancer organization or . Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
