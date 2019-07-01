Home

Helen Edith Haughton


1925 - 2019
Helen Edith Haughton Obituary
Helen Edith Haughton 1925—2019
Helen Edith Haughton, 94 of Pecatonica, IL passed from this life at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Liberty Village.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 in First Congregational Church 633 Reed St. Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Sandra Mineau officiating. Burial will be in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Friday. A memorial will be established.
To read complete obituary or share a memory, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019
