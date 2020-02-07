Home

POWERED BY

Services
Genandt Funeral Home
602 N Elida St
Winnebago, IL 61088
(815) 335-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Landin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Elizabeth Landin


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Elizabeth Landin Obituary
Helen Elizabeth Landin
1934—2020
Helen Elizabeth Landin, 86, of Winnebago, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. Born January 25, 1934 in Rockford, the daughter of Fay Sloan and Nathalie Agnes (Schultz) Doty. Graduated from Pecatonica High School in 1952. Helen married Clarence Eugene Landin on February 26, 1955 at the First Congregational Church in Pecatonica. She was a bookkeeper and office manager for Winnebago Producers Supply and Northern Illinois Mack.
Helen is lovingly survived by her brother, Richard (Norma) Doty of Pecatonica; brother-in-law, Richard (Sally) Landin of Pecatonica; sister-in-law, Barbara (Alfred) Parent of Freeport; several nephews and nieces.
Helen is predeceased by her husband, Clarence Landin on December 24, 2017; son, Chad Landin on May 16, 2009; brothers, Clarence Doty, Glenn Doty, Jack Doty, James Doty; sisters, Doris Doty, Lois Dirksen.
Cremation rites accorded with private interment at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery near Pecatonica. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -