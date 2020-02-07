|
|
Helen Elizabeth Landin
1934—2020
Helen Elizabeth Landin, 86, of Winnebago, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. Born January 25, 1934 in Rockford, the daughter of Fay Sloan and Nathalie Agnes (Schultz) Doty. Graduated from Pecatonica High School in 1952. Helen married Clarence Eugene Landin on February 26, 1955 at the First Congregational Church in Pecatonica. She was a bookkeeper and office manager for Winnebago Producers Supply and Northern Illinois Mack.
Helen is lovingly survived by her brother, Richard (Norma) Doty of Pecatonica; brother-in-law, Richard (Sally) Landin of Pecatonica; sister-in-law, Barbara (Alfred) Parent of Freeport; several nephews and nieces.
Helen is predeceased by her husband, Clarence Landin on December 24, 2017; son, Chad Landin on May 16, 2009; brothers, Clarence Doty, Glenn Doty, Jack Doty, James Doty; sisters, Doris Doty, Lois Dirksen.
Cremation rites accorded with private interment at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery near Pecatonica. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020