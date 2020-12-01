1/1
Helen "Roberta" Gambrel
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen "Roberta" Gambrel 1924—2020
Helen "Roberta" Gambrel, 96, passed from this earth to heaven on November 28, 2020 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center in Rockford, IL. She was born in Galesburg, IL on April 13, 1924 to Margret and William Johnson. Roberta married Harold M. Gambrel on June 5, 1947 and had two children, Vere Boyd Gambrel, and Karissa Celeste Poe. She taught music from 1945 – 1977 with the last seventeen years in the Harlem School District. She served as organist at Broadway United Methodist Church for 50 years with her master's degree on the organ. Roberta will always be remembered for her love of family, music, nature, travel, and her heart for missions locally and around the globe through the United Methodist Church.
Roberta is survived by two sisters, Marion Mundy (Pella, IA), and Doris Hanson (Galesburg, IL); and by her children, Vere Gambrel (Rockford, IL), and Karissa Poe (Bob) (Willmar, MN); two grandchildren, Bobby Poe III (Ann) (Willmar, MN), and Shelli Poe-Walker (Jody) (Brandon, MS), and six great grandchildren, Alison, Samantha, Bobby IV, Henry, Ray, and Sofia.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
I remember Roberta when she volunteered at Rosecrance many years ago. You could always rely on her smile and willing spirit. What a wonderful woman. My condolences to the family and loved ones.
Lori Berkes-Nelson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved