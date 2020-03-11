|
Helen Henert 1926—2020
Helen Henert of Rochelle IL, formerly of rural Ashton, passed away March 9,2020. She was born Dorothy Helen Newby to parents Herbert and Dorothy Fultz Newby in Bushnell IL. Helen attended the University of Illinois before marrying Burnell Henert on September 7th, 1947.
Helen is survived by her children: Brian Henert, Steven (Cindy) Henert, Cindy (Kurt) Gunderfield, and Diane (Roger) DeFoe. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brad and Kama Henert, and her nephew and nieces Douglas Newby, Cynthia Newby, and Martha Jane Newby. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Burnell, son Craig, brother William, and infant sister Margaret.
Helen's memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Rochelle at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 21st, with coffee fellowship following. Beverage Lyons Family Funeral Home Rochelle, IL
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020