Helen Jane Johnson 1946—2019
Helen Jane Johnson, 73, of Winnebago passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born June 13, 1946 in Jacksonville, IL to Harry and Lucille (Gilliland) Ward. Helen enjoyed cooking and 4th of July parties.
Survivors include sons, Tony Ward, Bobby Joe Johnson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Mary (Dave) Gilliam; and several nieces and nephews she loved very much. Predeceased by parents and siblings, Harry James Dawdy, Mary Lee Dawdy, Samuel Ward and Kathy Ruekers.
Per Helen's wishes no services are to be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Mercyhealth Hospice. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019