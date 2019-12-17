Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Jane Johnson


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Jane Johnson Obituary
Helen Jane Johnson 1946—2019
Helen Jane Johnson, 73, of Winnebago passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born June 13, 1946 in Jacksonville, IL to Harry and Lucille (Gilliland) Ward. Helen enjoyed cooking and 4th of July parties.
Survivors include sons, Tony Ward, Bobby Joe Johnson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Mary (Dave) Gilliam; and several nieces and nephews she loved very much. Predeceased by parents and siblings, Harry James Dawdy, Mary Lee Dawdy, Samuel Ward and Kathy Ruekers.
Per Helen's wishes no services are to be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Mercyhealth Hospice. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -