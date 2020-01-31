Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Atkinson


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. Atkinson Obituary
Helen L. Atkinson 1928—2020
Helen L. Atkinson, 91, of Union, MO (formerly of Rockford) passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Helen was born in Gilbert, AZ on May 29, 1928 the daughter of Jack and Faye (Chiles) Henson. Helen married James C. Atkinson on October 5, 1955 and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2001. Helen was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rockford. She worked for a clothing store in Beloit before moving to Rockford. In Rockford she worked at Estwings Manufacturing until retirement. Helen is survived by her son Edward Burn; sister Erma Motley; brother Perry Henson; sisters-in-law Carol Jean (Atkinson) Wolfram, Mary Potter and Violet Atkinson; 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons Larry and Dale, brother Gene and 1 granddaughter.
A visitation to celebrate Helen's life will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park. Private burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -