Helen L. Atkinson 1928—2020
Helen L. Atkinson, 91, of Union, MO (formerly of Rockford) passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Helen was born in Gilbert, AZ on May 29, 1928 the daughter of Jack and Faye (Chiles) Henson. Helen married James C. Atkinson on October 5, 1955 and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2001. Helen was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rockford. She worked for a clothing store in Beloit before moving to Rockford. In Rockford she worked at Estwings Manufacturing until retirement. Helen is survived by her son Edward Burn; sister Erma Motley; brother Perry Henson; sisters-in-law Carol Jean (Atkinson) Wolfram, Mary Potter and Violet Atkinson; 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons Larry and Dale, brother Gene and 1 granddaughter.
A visitation to celebrate Helen's life will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park. Private burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020