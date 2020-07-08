Helen L. Bragelman 1928—2020Helen Louise (Barber) Bragelman, 92, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully, July 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born in Roscoe, IL March 25, 1928, to William and Anna Barber. She had 6 brothers and 5 sisters. She married, Francis J. Bragelman in October 23, 1948. They were married for 56 years.She always put her family first and she was a devoted wife, mother and proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren. She was an incredible cook and baker. She loved to go to the casinos and play the slots and she loved Scratch off lottery tickets. She enjoyed puzzles and playing cards with friends and family. She loved watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Shark Tank and bowling. She will always be known for her desserts, chocolate chips cookies, potato salad, deviled eggs and pies.She worked at Amerock for over 40 years. After she retired, she worked for the RPS 205 school district as a lunch aid and worked at the 320 Store as a cook for several years. She worked until the age of 85. She was the most hard-working person and the sweetest person you would ever meet.Preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Jennie M Monzcak and son-in-law, Thomas Knipple. Survived by children, Diane Knipple, Richard Bragelman, Dennis Bragelman (Sandy), Janice Honeycutt (Thomas) and Karen Weyburg (Douglas) all of Rockford. Grandchildren, Shannon, Jennifer, Jennie, Stacy, Katie, Abby, Matthew, Kristin and Jack. Great grandchildren, Gabby, Dylan, Tianna and Dylan. Also, by her dear friend, Carol Zais.Private graveside service for the immediate family only due to COVID-19. Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery.