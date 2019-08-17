|
Helen L. (Early) Stieg 1929—2019
Helen L. (Early) Stieg, 89, born November 12, 1929 in Waterloo, Iowa passed quietly on August 11, 2019. She lived most of her life in Rockford, IL, and married Kenneth Stieg on June 30, 1951 Survivors include: dear sister, Judy (Ken "Bud") Drake; three daughters, Michelle "Shelley" (David) Phillips, Marilynn (Robert) Clark, Melinda "Mindy" Stieg, Robert "Bob" Stieg, and daughter-in-law, Rose Wentland; 6 grandchildren: Matt Stieg, Valerie (Ben) Kimbro, Eric (Caidi) Phillips, Nathan (Judit) Phillips, Courtney Clark (Chris) Contreras, and Colin Clark; and 6 great-grandchildren: Alaric, Frederick, Cash, Chloe, Cairo, Elizabeth, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Mamie (Mapes) Early, sisters Pauline (Carl) Hanson, and Carolyn (Nick) Schooley.
Helen graduated from Farmington HS in Michigan and attended one year at Michigan State. She worked at Detroit Edison and in the Naval Reserve processing paperwork for the soldiers as they went off to duty in 1948-50. After moving back to Rockford, meeting and marrying Ken, their routine was interrupted, 1952-54, for Ken's service in the Army during the Korean War. They were able to live in apartments near all of the army bases. Helen got jobs nearby until she needed to be closer to home for the birth of their first daughter. They built their first house on Warren Blvd in Rockford. After eight years of Ken traveling for Mattison Machine Works, and 3 children, the family moved to Arizona Ave in Rockford, and their fourth baby, Mindy, was born. Ken and Helen then started and managed their own surface grinding business, Stieg Grinding Corp., from 1963-1997, when son Bob took over until he retired and closed it in 2019. From 1970-2000, the family lived on Dunbar Place in Rockford. Ken and Helen enjoyed their retirement in Ft. Myers, FL, where they lived for 10 years. Great neighbors and lifelong friends were made everywhere over the years! When health issues arose, they spent 2007 together in Glenview, IL, and 2008 in Seattle, WA. Ken stayed in Seattle until his passing in 2017, having had wonderful care from daughter Marilynn, her husband Bob, and their son Colin. In 2009, Helen moved back to Glenview, receiving dedicated care from daughter Shelley and her husband Dave. Regular trips to Seattle and visits by FaceTime kept everyone in touch. Over the years, when not running the family business office, Helen enjoyed playing bridge, hosting parties, and keeping a trampoline club available for 3 of the 4 kids who competed nationally and internationally. For many years, she volunteered for the Christian Science church in many capacities. We will remember her spunk, strength, love, and generosity in caring for many friends and family members. A private family service was held.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019