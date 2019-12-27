|
|
Helen Layng 1926—2019
Helen Layng passed away on December 20, 2019 at home peacefully. Helen loved her family and friends dearly and was the heart of the Layng family. She lived her life for her ten children and husband, Jack. Her beloved husband Jack Layng preceded Helen in death and she now has joined him in their eternal "enchanted cottage". She is survived by her ten children, their spouses, twenty grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, and nephews. The family would like to thank their and her friends and neighbors for their love and support over the years. There will be a celebration of Kit's life at a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Road Rockford, Illinois 61107. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. and continue until the time of service. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Those wishing to donate in Helen's name are urged to consider St. Jude's Children Hospital. Express online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019