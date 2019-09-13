|
Helen M. Crowley 1928—2019
Helen M. Crowley, 91, of Winnebago, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. She was born May 6, 1928 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Nicholas and Eva (Kipper) Gestrich. She graduated from Amundsen High School in Chicago on February 1, 1946. Helen married Raymond L. Douglas on August 22, 1953 at Middle Creek Presbyterian Church near Winnebago. Raymond died August 1, 1978. She married Charles W. Crowley on October 4, 1996 at First Assembly of God in Rockford. Charles died January 4, 2008. She first worked at Grant Hospital in Chicago and then Rockford Memorial Hospital as a lab secretary. She was a member of Middle Creek Presbyterian Church and the Mariner's group. Helen enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, cooking, gardening, reading, traveling, decorating and keeping up her home and spoiling her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her son, Robert Douglas of Winnebago; grandchildren, Gina (Charles) Johnson, Shanna (Merritt) Hill, Magdalene Douglas, Ryan (Breana) Douglas; great-grandchildren, Alex and Dillion Johnson, Holden and Charlie Hill; sister, Rosemarie Olin; daughter-in-law, Crystal Douglas; several nephews and nieces.
Helen is also predeceased by her brothers, Chris Gestrich, John Gestrich, Steve Gestrich, Tom Gestrich; sister, Ann Dornan.
Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., at New Life Bible Church, 2285 N. Hoisington Rd. and Highway 20, Pecatonica with Pastor Tim Spickler officiating. Interment at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019