Helen Margaret Ahr 1920—2020
Helen Margaret Peterson Ahr, daughter of Clyde Peterson and Ruth Peterson, born in Rockford, Illinois, on September 25, 1920. She graduated from Rockford High School in 1938 and later earned a bachelor's degree from Rockford College, a Master's Degree in History from Northern Illinois University in 1968 and anther Master's Degree in Teaching from Rockford College in 1971. She was a teacher in Rockford, Illinois in the Public-School System.
Helen was married in 1942 in Fort Pickett, Virginia to the late Colonel Lee Allen Ahr and is survived by four daughters – Barbara Sweasy, Hilton Head, SC; Patricia Ann Bergere, Raleigh, NC; Jaye Novell, Orlando, FL and Linda Patenaude, Raleigh, NC. She had one son – Lee Allen Ahr, Jr (deceased). She had 12 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren (with one on the way), a sister, Lucille Nadler, Lake Mills, WI and niece and nephew, Sheryl Schroeder, Jefferson, WI and Robert Nadler, Madison, WI.
Helen 's wishes were for cremation and to have a Celebration of Life Service at a future date. Memorial gifts to honor Helen can be made online at go.unc.edu/unchospice, or checks made payable to the Medical Foundation of NC may be mailed to 123 West Franklin Street, Suite 510, Chapel Hill NC 27516.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020