Helen Maxine Stromdahl 1931—2020
Helen Maxine Stromdahl, 89, of Rockford passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence. Helen was born in Clayton, WI on February 18, 1931, the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Stukenberg) Swanson. Helen married Robert Stromdahl on October 5, 1951 and he preceded her in death on October 4, 2013. Helen was a receptionist for the Rockford Park District. Helen is survived by her daughter Nancy (Chuck) Quinzio; son Scott Stromdahl; grandchildren: Caitlin (Griffin) Bauman, Andrew Quinzio and Elizabeth Quinzio; her favorite companion Daisy.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Private family graveside service will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park. Cremation rites have been accorded by Advantage Funeral and Cremation in Rockford. Condolences may be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com