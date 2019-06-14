|
Helen R. Dobratz 1917—2019
Helen Roesch Dobratz died June 4, 2019 in Ames Iowa. Helen was the daughter of Max and Alice Waterstreet Roesch and was born February 24, 1917 in Rockford. When Rockford only had one high school, she graduated from Rockford Central in a class of more than 700 in 1935. She married Arthur G. Dobratz June 26, 1938. They were married by Arthur's father Reverend Gustav Dobratz. They enjoyed traveling to 49 different states and visited many state capitals, often eating breakfast or lunch there. Arthur died September 11, 1998 after being married 60 years. Helen was a homemaker and happy to be blessed with a wonderful life and loving family. Helen was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and belonged to the Ladies Guild and Monday Morning Bible Class. In later years, Helen helped the Alzheimer's Care Program at Wesley Willows by informing caregivers about monthly meetings. She lived in Rockford for 88 years before moving to Rockton with her granddaughter Theresa's family in July 2005. She later moved to Ames, IA in 2011 to live with her daughter. Helen is survived by daughter, Betty Dobratz from Ames, IA; daughter-in-law, Donna Dobratz from Chandler AZ; granddaughters, Theresas Wich from Rockton IL and Patti Dobratz from Chandler AZ; great grandson, Tyler Skirvin; great granddaughters, Stacy Skirvin and Faith Wich; niece, Rebecca Roesch; and nephew, Roger Caruana. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Alice Roesch; husband, Arthur Dobratz; son, Ronald Dobratz; brother, Arthur Roesch; niece; Christine Ament; and nephew, Thomas Caruana.
Services will be at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in St. Paul Lutheran Church (4881 Kilburn Avenue, Rockford, IL 61101). Visitation at 10:00 am prior to the service. After service, there will be a luncheon followed by burial in Willwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Olson's Funeral Chapels. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or a .
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019