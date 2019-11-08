|
Helen Ruth Nordquist 1920—2019
Helen Ruth Nordquist, age 99, of Green Lake, WI and Rockford, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ripon Medical Center, in the company of her family.
Helen was born in Champaign, IL to Max and Francis Ely. She will be missed greatly by her four children, Steve (Janet) Nordquist, Ron (Vickie) Nordquist, Jon Nordquist, and Candy (Steve) Eiler; as well as her seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; and many other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Francis Ely; her husband, Stuart B. Nordquist; brothers, Joe Ely and Bob (Gere) Ely; and her sister, Vivian (Dan D.) Day.
She married Stuart B. Nordquist on December 11, 1941 in Fort Knox, KY. They shared their winters together in Rockford, IL and summers in Green Lake, WI with their four children. They were happily married for 60 years. Helen was very devoted to her family and her faith.
Per Helen's wishes, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Rockford, IL. She will be remembered for her kindness, warmth, and infectious smile.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019