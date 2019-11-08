Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Nordquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ruth Nordquist


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Ruth Nordquist Obituary
Helen Ruth Nordquist 1920—2019
Helen Ruth Nordquist, age 99, of Green Lake, WI and Rockford, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ripon Medical Center, in the company of her family.
Helen was born in Champaign, IL to Max and Francis Ely. She will be missed greatly by her four children, Steve (Janet) Nordquist, Ron (Vickie) Nordquist, Jon Nordquist, and Candy (Steve) Eiler; as well as her seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; and many other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Francis Ely; her husband, Stuart B. Nordquist; brothers, Joe Ely and Bob (Gere) Ely; and her sister, Vivian (Dan D.) Day.
She married Stuart B. Nordquist on December 11, 1941 in Fort Knox, KY. They shared their winters together in Rockford, IL and summers in Green Lake, WI with their four children. They were happily married for 60 years. Helen was very devoted to her family and her faith.
Per Helen's wishes, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Rockford, IL. She will be remembered for her kindness, warmth, and infectious smile.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -