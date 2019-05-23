|
|
Helen S.
Greco 1929—2019
Helen S. Greco nee Sandors, age 89, of Naperville, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born September 22, 1929 in Chicago. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and greatgrandmother. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Chicago Teacher's College and taught in both the Chicago and Elmhurst Public School Systems. Helen worked at Hines V.A. Hospital in Employee Health for years. She was the former president of the Hillside Library Board and was instrumental in the building of the new library, she was president of the Bicentennial committee in Hillside and served on the Illinois Sesquicentennial committee. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Woman's Philoptochos Society of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Rockford, the Red Hat Society and was a master gardener. She is survived by her children Frank (Marcia) Greco and Katherine Greco – Webb, grandchildren Josh (Rebecca) Greco, Marissa Webb (Michael) Tonkovic and Lauren Greco, great grandchildren Evie and Mira Greco and Leica Tonkovic and her son in law Michael Webb. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Greco and her siblings Tom and Gus Sandors. A visitation will be held, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service 11:00 a.m. at St Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1853 East 5th Avenue Aurora, Il. Interment, Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Memorials may be made to the Grief Hospice Foundation or the Rett Syndrome Research Trust. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 23 to May 25, 2019