Helen Scott 1939—2020
Helen Scott of Rockford departed this earthly life February 16, 2020. She was born February 6, 1939 in West, MS the daughter of George and Florence Jordan. Helen lived in Rockford over 60 years coming from Mississippi. She was employed 15 years as a assembler by Admiral in Harvard, IL. Helen was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church over 40 where she served as a Sunday School teacher, with the Willing Workers, as a Mother of the church. She attended school in West, MS later to receive her G.E.D. while in Rockford.
Helen leaves to cherish many loving memories, three sons, George (Angela) Scott, David Scott and Randy (Patricia) Scott; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary McGee and Katherine Turner; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; three sisters and one brother.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. February 24, 2020 at Living Faith Tabernacle 530 8th Street. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020