Helene E. Laurson 1924—2019
Helene E. Laurson, 95, of Sarasota, FL (formerly of Rockford, IL) passed away on March 13, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1924 in Rockford, the only child of Axel and Margit (Ekmark) Johnson. Helene graduated from East High School in 1942. She worked for Third Presbyterian Church for 30 years, retiring in 1992. Helene married Bernard Nelson Laurson on July 1, 1950 in Rockford. He predeceased her on December 15, 1994. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, active in the Deborah Circle and Dorcus Stitchers.
Survived by her children, Georgia Zimmerman-Savage, Edward (Gail) Laurson, and James (Vickie) Laurson; grandchildren, Traci (Kevin) Stites, Douglas Zimmerman, Andrea Mason, Eric Laurson, Dereck (Barbara) Laurson, McKenzie (Shawn) Stephens, Kellie (Chris) Voss, and Aaron Snow, as well as 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents; spouse, Bernard Laurson; companion, Orley Pearce; grandchildren, Donald Zimmerman, Jeff Mason, and Lauren Shea Zimmerman.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 225 S 3rd St, Rockford, IL 61104 with Pastor Jane McChesney and Reverend Murray Hanson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019