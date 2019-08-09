Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Cathedral of St. Peter
1243 North Church St.
Rockford, IL
Hellen E. Taber


1920 - 2019
Hellen E. Taber Obituary
Hellen E. Taber 1920—2019
On January 2, 2019, after a full and wonderful life, Hellen E. Taber, 98, of Rockford, passed away. She was born on October 10, 1920, in Chicago; daughter of Henry and Eva (Patrylyk) Wu. Hellen served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946 as a Lieutenant in the Nurse Corps during WWII. She married Willard "Bill" Taber on October 2, 1948, in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on February 29, 2016. Hellen is survived by daughters, Susan (Louis) Krueger, Sarah (Jeff Collins) Taber, Martha Taber, Mary "Min" Taber, and Elizabeth Taber; son, John (Eileen) Taber; grandchildren, Nikee Groot, Clayton (Natalie Krinsky) Krueger and Matthew Krueger, Hap and Willard Thienemann; and great-grandson, Gideon Lev Krueger.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 The Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 North Church St., Rockford with Fr. Carl Bekman, Pastor at St. Mary of Sycamore officiating. Family is ever grateful for the attentive care received from the entire staff at Wesley Willows and Northern Illinois Hospice. Memorials may be made to Wesley Willows Good Samaritan Fund. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
