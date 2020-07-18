1/1
Helmut Kremsreiter
1933 - 2020
Helmut Kremsreiter 1933—2020
Helmut Maximilian Kremsreiter, 87, of Park Place, Belvidere, Illinois died July 16th, 2020. Helmut was born January 18th, 1933 in Passau, Germany. He was preceded in death by his mother and his father. Also preceding him were two brothers and a sister. Helmut immigrated to the United States in 1955 and became a citizen in 1961. Helmut had learned the machinist trade in Germany. He was a jet mechanic during his 4 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. Helmut lived most of his life in Belvidere and worked as a machinist for factories in the area. An avid reader, Helmut usually had a book at hand. He also enjoyed camping and fishing. Helmut Kremsreiter is survived by a son Paul (Maria) Kremsreiter of Richmond Heights, Missouri. Also, a son, Joseph Kremsreiter of DeKalb, Illinois survives. He has two grandchildren. Clare age 14, and John Paul, age 11. Three nieces are still living in Germany. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service. There will be a graveside service in Belvidere Cemetery on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The photo shown above is circa 1961.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
Belvidere Cemetery
