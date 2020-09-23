Henrietta Jass 1948—2020
Henrietta "Henryka" "Henia" Maria Jass, 72, of Rockford, passed away Sunday September 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by her children. Born January 3, 1948 in Germany, the daughter of Adam and Leokadja (Brzezinska) Adamski. Henia graduated from Rockford West High School. She married Baldomero "Joe" Jass on June 22, 1970; he predeceased her May 1, 1988. She enjoyed working as a beautician, both in salons and out of her home, as well as a Teacher's Aide at Page Park School. She was currently working at the Rockford Assessor's Office. Henia had an immense faith in God and family was extremely important to her. She had strong morals and values and a contagious laugh.
She is survived by her children, Julianne "Mary Frances" Untiedt, Philip (Karri Combs) Jass, Victoria (Fernando) Segovia, and Renee (Charles Sr.) Bolden; grandchildren, Kyle (Lisandra) and Christopher (Caitlin) Untiedt, Tyler Jass, Monica, Fernando, and Eduardo Segovia, and Charles Jr. (Korbyn), Justice (Cassie), Christian, and Joseph Bolden; great-grandchildren, Kaia, Hardin, and Sophia; siblings, Stan (Theresa) Adamski, Henry (Cheryl) Adamski, Helen McCrae, and Irene Kwiatkowski, special family friend, Brenda Sommers; and a large extended family. Also predeceased by her siblings, John (Joanne) Adamski and Christine (Jack) Noe; and grandson, Zachary Sommers. Special thanks to Angelica Goode and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com
