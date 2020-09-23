1/1
Henrietta Jass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta Jass 1948—2020
Henrietta "Henryka" "Henia" Maria Jass, 72, of Rockford, passed away Sunday September 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by her children. Born January 3, 1948 in Germany, the daughter of Adam and Leokadja (Brzezinska) Adamski. Henia graduated from Rockford West High School. She married Baldomero "Joe" Jass on June 22, 1970; he predeceased her May 1, 1988. She enjoyed working as a beautician, both in salons and out of her home, as well as a Teacher's Aide at Page Park School. She was currently working at the Rockford Assessor's Office. Henia had an immense faith in God and family was extremely important to her. She had strong morals and values and a contagious laugh.
She is survived by her children, Julianne "Mary Frances" Untiedt, Philip (Karri Combs) Jass, Victoria (Fernando) Segovia, and Renee (Charles Sr.) Bolden; grandchildren, Kyle (Lisandra) and Christopher (Caitlin) Untiedt, Tyler Jass, Monica, Fernando, and Eduardo Segovia, and Charles Jr. (Korbyn), Justice (Cassie), Christian, and Joseph Bolden; great-grandchildren, Kaia, Hardin, and Sophia; siblings, Stan (Theresa) Adamski, Henry (Cheryl) Adamski, Helen McCrae, and Irene Kwiatkowski, special family friend, Brenda Sommers; and a large extended family. Also predeceased by her siblings, John (Joanne) Adamski and Christine (Jack) Noe; and grandson, Zachary Sommers. Special thanks to Angelica Goode and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home - Rockford Fred C. Olson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved