|
|
Henrietta "Van" Mae Johnson 1931—2019
Henrietta "Van" Mae Johnson, 88, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born June 6, 1931, in Morrison, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Stella (VanOosten) VanZuiden. Henrietta married Edward T. Johnson. He predeceased her on February 15, 2005. She graduated from Swedish American Nursing School in 1952 as a Registered Nurse. Van worked for Dr. George Green and Dr. Jeffry Tillery. She was a member of SecondFirst Church and enjoyed gardening. Survived by her daughters, Mary Wiles of North Carolina, Laura (Thomas) Hargis of Stillman Valley, and Susan (Michael) Long of Rockford; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Marge Stichter. Also predeceased by her parents; older sister; brother; and son-in-law, Douglas Wiles.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at SecondFirst Church, 318 N. Church St., Rockford. A luncheon will immediately follow in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4215 Newburg Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019